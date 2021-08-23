coronavirus

Mass. Confirms 3,335 New COVID Cases, 4 More Deaths Over Weekend

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases rose above 500

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts health officials reported another 3,335 confirmed coronavirus cases and four new deaths on Monday, in an update that includes information from over the weekend.

The report pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 697,887 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 17,809.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, are far lower than they were several months ago, though they have been rising in recent weeks. While breakthrough cases are being reported, officials say most new cases, and especially serious infections, are in the unvaccinated.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests fell to 2.59% on Monday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases rose above 500 to 530; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but averaged under 85 in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 155 are fully vaccinated, 139 are listed as being in intensive care units and 68 are intubated.

More COVID News

coronavirus 8 hours ago

FDA Grants Full Approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid Shot, Clearing Path to More Vaccine Mandates

Patriots 6 hours ago

Cam Newton Out Five Days Due to COVID Test ‘Misunderstanding'

More than 9.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts. That includes nearly 4.7 million first shots and under 4.2 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 298,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Monday reported that a total of 4,456,559 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19Department of Public Healthtesting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us