Mass. Confirms 3,477 New Coronavirus Cases, 45 More Deaths

Massachusetts reported 3,477 new confirmed coronavirus cases and an additional 45 deaths on Monday.

There have now been 479,402 confirmed cases and 13,889 deaths, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 289 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

Generally, Massachusetts' coronavirus metrics have been trending down, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, with the average number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths peaking in the second week of January. The testing rate peaked Jan. 1. The figures reported daily are important for tracking trends with the virus' spread, though a single-day change may not reflect a larger trend, and could reflect incomplete data.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, decreased to 4.82% from 4.85% the previous day, the department said Monday.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased slightly to 1,955. Of that number, 418 were listed as being in intensive care units and 285 are intubated, according to health officials.

The number of estimated active cases ticked up to 92,035 in Monday's report.

While some restrictions are being eased starting Monday, businesses still can't exceed 25-percent capacity.

Also Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker released new details on who can be vaccinated when in Phase 2 of the state's vaccine rollout and where they can get vaccinated.

And relaxed coronavirus restrictions took effect statewide Monday as well.