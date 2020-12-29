Mass. Confirms 3,659 More COVID Cases, 58 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 3,659 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and an additional 58 deaths.

There have now been 11,958 confirmed deaths and 346,423 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 260 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has risen to 7.6%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 2,259. Of that number, 431 were listed as being in intensive care units and 225 are intubated, according to DPH.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced on Twitter Tuesday that more than 1,000 people with the coronavirus have now died in Boston.

Walsh called the death toll, which stands at 1,002, "a painful reminder that we must all stay vigilant and continue to adhere to the safety measures that help stem the spread of this terrible virus."

Earlier in the day, residents of two Massachusetts veterans care centers that were hit hard by the pandemic were vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Air Force veteran Robert Aucoin become the first resident of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home vaccinated. World War II Army Air Corps veteran Dominic Pitella was the first resident of the Chelsea Soldiers' Home to be vaccinated.

The Holyoke home had one of the deadliest outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the country. Nearly 80 residents died after contracting the virus. More than 30 residents of the Chelsea home died.