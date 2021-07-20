Mass. Confirms 366 New COVID Cases, the Most in 1 Day Since May

Massachusetts health officials reported another 366 confirmed coronavirus cases -- the most in a single day since late May -- and six new deaths on Tuesday as the testing rate increased again.

The report pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 caseload to 666,884 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 17,665. The last time Massachusetts reported more than 366 new cases in one day was on May 26, when 382 cases were reported.

The state's COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, are far lower than they were several months ago, though some have been sliding up in the last few weeks.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests rose to 1.18% on Tuesday, one day after it jumped above 1% for the first time since May 21. Less than two weeks ago, it had risen to 0.5% after a month under that mark. It was once above 30%.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases dropped to 100; the figure was once nearly 4,000. Of those currently hospitalized, 33 are listed as being in intensive care units and 18 are intubated.