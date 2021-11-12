Mass. Confirms 3,708 New COVID Cases, 19 New Deaths Over 2 Days

Massachusetts health officials reported another 3,708 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths over the last two days.

Friday's report, the first since Wednesday due to Veterans Day, pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 814,054 since the start of the pandemic, and its death toll to 18,758.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, are far lower than they were in spring, and while all of the major ones have risen from their lowest points, some have dipped in recent weeks.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests rose to 2.32% Friday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases went down slightly to 522; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but reached under an average of 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 199 are vaccinated, 131 are in intensive care units and 66 are intubated.

COVID cases appear to be ticking up in Massachusetts, but experts say that minor fluctuations shouldn't be worrying.

More than 10.6 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, more than 5.1 million first shots, nearly 4.5 million second shots and over 730,000 booster shots. There have been more than 324,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Friday reported that a total of 4,798,528 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.