Half of Mass. Is Vaccinated; 382 New COVID Cases, 7 More Deaths Confirmed

Massachusetts health officials reported another 382 confirmed COVID cases and seven more deaths Wednesday as more than half of the state's residents have been vaccinated.

The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 660,298 and the death toll to 17,482 since the start of the pandemic.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have fallen far enough that the state's COVID-related business restrictions will end on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked down to 0.86%.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced some big changes for coronavirus-related face coverings coming at the end of the month. Here is what you need to know about when vaccinated and unvaccinated people will still be expected to mask up.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell to 264. Of those currently hospitalized, 78 are listed as being in intensive care units and 43 are intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases increased/decreased to 8,416 on Wednesday from 9,034 on Tuesday.

More than 7.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts as of Tuesday, including over 4.1 million first doses and nearly 3.3 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 244,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials reported that 3,520,075 Bay State residents had been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. That's more than half of its 7,029,917 resdents.

Gov. Charlie Baker is aiming to reach 4.1 million fully vaccinated by the beginning of June, a goal he's said remains within reach.