Mass. Confirms 400 New COVID Cases, 11 More Deaths

Nearly 3.4 million Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated

By Staff Reports

Massachusetts health officials reported another 400 confirmed COVID cases and 11 more deaths Friday as the number of estimated active cases dropped under 11,000.

The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 658,841 and the death toll to 17,453 since the start of the pandemic.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have fallen far enough that Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced the end of business restrictions on May 29.

On Friday, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked up slightly to 1.05%.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced some big changes for coronavirus-related face coverings coming at the end of the month. Here is what you need to know about when vaccinated and unvaccinated people will still be expected to mask up.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell to 303. Of those currently hospitalized, 81 are listed as being in intensive care units and 49 are intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases decreased again, dropping to 10,939 on Friday from 11,507 Thursday.

More than 7.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts as of Friday, including more than 4 million first doses and more than 3.1 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 238,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials reported that 3,386,665 Bay State residents had been fully vaccinated as of Friday. Gov. Charlie Baker is aiming to reach 4.1 million fully vaccinated by the beginning of June, a goal he's said remains within reach.

