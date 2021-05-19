Mass. Confirms 425 New COVID Cases, 14 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 425 confirmed COVID cases and 14 more deaths Wednesday.

The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 657,903 and the death toll to 17,433 since the start of the pandemic.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have fallen far enough that Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced the end of business restrictions on May 29.

Wednesday's report was delayed several hours due to technical issues.

On Wednesday, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked down slightly to 1.05%. It reached 1% on Sunday.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced some big changes for coronavirus-related face coverings coming at the end of the month. Here is what you need to know about when vaccinated and unvaccinated people will still be expected to mask up.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 332. Of those currently hospitalized, 96 are listed as being in intensive care units and 56 are intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases decreased again to 11,924 on Wednesday from 12,701 on Tuesday.

Nearly 7.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts as of Wednesday, including nearly 4 million first doses and more than 3 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 235,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials reported that 3,290,072 Bay State residents had been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. Gov. Charlie Baker is aiming to reach 4.1 million fully vaccinated by the beginning of June, a goal he said remains within reach.