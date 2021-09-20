Mass. Confirms 4,364 New COVID Cases, 7 More Deaths Over the Weekend

Massachusetts health officials reported another 4,364 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths Monday, in a report that includes data from over the weekend.

The report pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 742,667 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 18,069.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, are far lower than they were in spring, and while all of the major ones have risen from their lowest points, some have dipped in recent weeks. Reports on Mondays, or Tuesdays after holiday weekends, include all the data reported since Friday's update.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests dropped to 2% Monday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell to 651; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but averaged under 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 215 are fully vaccinated, 169 are in intensive care units and 108 are intubated.

Under 9.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts. That includes short of 4.8 million first shots and nearly 4.3 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 308,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Monday reported that a total of 4,587,393 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.