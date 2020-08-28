coronavirus

Mass. Confirms 438 More Coronavirus Cases, 16 New Deaths

There have now been 8,791 confirmed deaths and 117,888 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health

By Staff Reports

Massachusetts reported 438 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday and an additional 16 deaths.

There have now been 8,791 confirmed deaths and 117,888 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 1% according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,024, which would indicate there are 233 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

On Saturday, residents in the Bay State will be able to travel to four more low-risk states without quarantining when they return, according to Massachusetts' COVID-19 travel order page.

Those new states are Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia and Colorado.

Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Vermont were already on the list with average daily case counts below 6 per 100,000 people and with tests coming back positive on average below 5%.

The only New England state not on the list is Rhode Island.

