Mass. Reports Its Largest Single-Day COVID Case Total of the Pandemic

Massachusetts reported 46 more coronavirus deaths Wednesday and 4,613 new confirmed cases, the largest single-day total for the state since the start of the pandemic.

There have now been 10,588 confirmed deaths and 225,787 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 236 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has increased to 4.9%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 1,259. Of that number, 264 were listed as being in intensive care units and 126 are intubated, according to DPH.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday said the first coronavirus vaccines could start arriving in Massachusetts as early as this month, but it will take time to achieve widespread distribution.

The first doses will likely be reserved for frontline health care workers, people over the age of 65 or with underlying health conditions, and other essential workers. The state is preparing to submit its final plan for vaccine acceptance and distribution to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control on Friday.

The vaccines are designed for adults over the age of 18, Baker noted at his Tuesday news conference.

"The focus is going to be on the people we are all the most worried about, right, either because of what they do for work or because of their age or because of their physical condition," Baker said.

