Mass. Confirms 4,935 New Coronavirus Cases, 80 More Deaths

Massachusetts reported 4,935 new confirmed coronavirus cases and an additional 80 deaths on Friday.

There have now been 467,845 confirmed cases and 13,702 deaths, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 285 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, decreased to 5.51% from 5.57% the previous day, the department said.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased to 2,098. Of that number, 426 were listed as being in intensive care units and 282 are intubated, according to health officials.

The number of estimated active cases is ticked up to 89,433 reported in Friday's report.

Nearly 2,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine spoiled on a truck in Jamaica Plain Tuesday, a VA spokesman confirmed, at a time when vaccine doses coming to Massachusetts are down 73%.

Also Friday, Boston reported its 50,000th coronavirus case. But the surge in the city appears to be easing, Mayor Marty Walsh said, announcing that the curfew put in place on some businesses is set to lift next week.

Massachusetts is making a similar move next week as well. The Massachusetts stay-at-home advisory and an early closing order for businesses will expire as health officials see encouraging trends in the state's COVID-19 data.

An order that requires all businesses close by 9:30 p.m. concludes Monday, but businesses still won't be able to exceed 25% capacity. That restriction will stay in place for at least another two weeks, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday.