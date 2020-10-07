Mass. Confirms 509 More Coronavirus Cases, 19 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 509 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and an additional 19 deaths.

There have now been 133,868 confirmed deaths and 9,342 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 1.1%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,557, which would indicate there are 215 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 515. Of that number, 83 were listed as being in intensive care units and 34 are intubated, according to DPH.

Wednesday's reports are being issued after 6 p.m. to also accommodate the town-by-town COVID data.

The new numbers come as Mayor Marty Walsh announced earlier in the day the city is delaying plans to reopen the public schools after Boston's coronavirus positivity rate climbed higher than 4%.

"We all know these are trying times for everyone," the mayor said. "There are no easy choices. But we have to follow the public health guidance."