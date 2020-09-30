Mass. Confirms 510 More Coronavirus Cases, 32 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 510 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and an additional 32 deaths.

There have now been 9,242 confirmed deaths and 129,753 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 1%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,456, which would indicate there are 214 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased to 438. Of that number, 89 were listed as being in intensive care units and 29 are intubated, according to DPH.

Wednesday's reports are being issued after 6 p.m. to also accommodate the town-by-town COVID data.

The latest weekly data, including the updated community-level risk assessment map, shows 23 communities considered at the highest risk for transmitting COVID-19, up eight from last week.

Among the changes is Boston moving into the red zone for the first time since the state started tracking the town-by-town data, something that Mayor Marty Walsh had been bracing for since last week.

Besides Boston, the other high-risk communities in Wednesday's report are Attleboro, Avon, Chelsea, Dracut, Everett, Framingham, Haverhill, Holliston, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Lynnfield, Marlborough, Methuen, Middleton, Nantucket, New Bedford, North Andover, Revere, Springfield, Winthrop and Worcester.