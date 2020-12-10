Mass. Confirms 5,130 More Coronavirus Cases, 41 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 5,130 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday and an additional 41 deaths.

There have now been 10,963 confirmed deaths and 264,454 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 246 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has decreased to 5.7%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 1,607. Of that number, 307 were listed as being in intensive care units and 168 are intubated, according to DPH.

Thursday's numbers come as Mayor Marty Walsh earlier in the day said further rollbacks of the reopening of Boston's economy are "on the table" if coronavirus cases continue to rise at the current pace.

"In the event we have to roll back -- we don't have to today -- but in the event we have to roll back, we won't hesitate," he said.

The mayor, who planned to attend a briefing on the matter later in the day, would not speculate on what industries might be affected if Boston did decide to roll back the city's reopening.