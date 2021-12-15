Mass. Confirms 5,133 New COVID Cases, 27 Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 5,133 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths Wednesday.

The report from the Department of Public Health pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 to 921,680 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 19,331.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, had been far lower than they were in spring, but have been rising lately. The discovery of omicron, a new COVID strain labeled a variant of concern by the World Health Organization over the Thanksgiving weekend, is being monitored in case it accelerates the recent surge statewide and across the U.S.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests rose from 5.18% Tuesday to 5.35% Wednesday, the highest it's been since Jan. 20. The metric was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

Top Boston doctors talk pandemic strategy as cases surge in Massachusetts, including whether a mask mandate is warranted, and share what they've learned about the omicron variant on NBC10 Boston's weekly "COVID Q&A" series.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 1,411, the highest level since Feb. 5. The figure was once nearly 4,000, but reached under an average of 85 at one point in July.

Of those currently hospitalized, 417 are fully vaccinated, 326 are in intensive care units and 176 are intubated.

More than 12.1 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, over 5.4 million first shots, nearly 4.7 million second shots and shy of 1.7 million booster shots. There have been more than 333,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Wednesday reported that a total of 5,017,686 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.