Mass. Confirms 5,278 New COVID Cases as Death Toll Tops 13,000

Massachusetts reported 5,278 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday as the daily death toll topped 13,000.

There were 86 new fatalities reported Wednesday by the Department of Public Health, bringing the total to 13,082 confirmed deaths. A total of 427,752 confirmed COVID cases have been reported.

Another 277 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has decreased to 7.11%, the department said.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased to 2,200. Of that number, 461 were listed as being in intensive care units and 286 are intubated, according to DPH.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Charlie Baker released new details on the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations in the state.

After Massachusetts began administering vaccine doses to first responders on Monday, Baker said the next step in the state's vaccine plan will focus on congregate care facilities.

Beginning next week, roughly 94,000 people living and working in congregate care settings like group homes, shelters and correctional facilities will become eligible to receive the vaccine, Baker said.