Mass. Confirms 538 New COVID Cases, 9 More Deaths

In total, there have been 658,441 coronavirus cases and 17,442 deaths in Massachusetts since the start of the pandemic

Massachusetts health officials reported another 538 confirmed COVID cases and nine more deaths Thursday.

The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 658,441 and the death toll to 17,442 since the start of the pandemic.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have fallen far enough that Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced the end of business restrictions on May 29.

On Thursday, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked down slightly to 1.03%.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced some big changes for coronavirus-related face coverings coming at the end of the month. Here is what you need to know about when vaccinated and unvaccinated people will still be expected to mask up.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell to 327. Of those currently hospitalized, 91 are listed as being in intensive care units and 51 are intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases decreased again to 11,507 Thursday from 11,924 on Wednesday.

More than 7.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts as of Thursday, including more than 4 million first doses and more than 3 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 236,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials reported that 3,330,308 Bay State residents had been fully vaccinated as of Thursday. Gov. Charlie Baker is aiming to reach 4.1 million fully vaccinated by the beginning of June, a goal he said remains within reach.

