Mass. Confirms 5,396 More COVID Cases, 77 New Deaths

Health officials in Massachusetts confirmed 77 new deaths and 5,396 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

There have now been 413,329 cases and 12,875 deaths confirmed since the pandemic began, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Another 276 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19, and there are more than 19,000 probable cases of the virus, per the state's COVID dashboard.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, fell again Sunday to 7.21%, the department said.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 also dropped, to 2,225, though both the number of patients listed in intensive care units (459) and the number of people intubated (282) increased, according to the DPH.

The state continues to see high numbers for new daily cases, as health officials deal with a post-holiday surge.

The temporary field hospital at the DCU Center in Worcester has seen more patients in 35 days than it did during the six weeks it was open when cases surged in Massachusetts in the spring.

The field hospital, which reopened early last month, has taken care of more than 300 patients in 35 days. Nearly 70 patients were being treated there on Friday, Peter Lancette, director of the field hospital's operations told The Telegram & Gazette.

"We're definitely seeing an increase in our admissions over the last couple of days,'' Lancette told the newspaper.

The facility treated 162 patients when it was open between April 9 and late May, Lancette said.

As hospitals struggle to keep up with the surge, there is a new plan from the state to help keep students safe from coronavirus.

The state continues to rollout the coronavirus vaccines, as well, and starting Monday, first responders in Massachusetts will roll up their sleeves to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

First responders can get the vaccine at one of over 60 different sites in the state. The state plans to set up mass vaccinations sites across the commonwealth.

Baker said his administration is working with local police and fire departments to roll out a plan to ensure vaccine efforts.