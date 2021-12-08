Mass. Confirms 5,403 New COVID Cases, the Most in 1 Day in Nearly a Year

Massachusetts health officials reported another 5,403 confirmed COVID-19 cases -- the most in one day since mid-January -- and 12 new deaths Wednesday.

The report from the Department of Public Health pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 890,951 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 19,163.

The previous single-day high for newly confirmed COVID cases was on Jan. 16, as last winter's surge was receding, state data shows.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, had been far lower than they were in spring, but have been rising lately. The discovery of omicron, a new COVID strain labeled a variant of concern by the World Health Organization over the Thanksgiving weekend, is being monitored in case it accelerates the recent surge statewide and across the U.S.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests rose from 4.86% on Tuesday to 4.99% Wednesday. The metric was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 1,204, the most since Feb. 11, according to state data; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but reached under an average of 85 at one point in July.

Of those currently hospitalized, 417 are fully vaccinated, 252 are in intensive care units and 144 are intubated.

Nearly 11.8 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, nearly 5.5 million first shots, more than 4.6 million second shots and over 1.3 million booster shots. There have been more than 331,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Wednesday reported that a total of 4,949,714 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.