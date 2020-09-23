coronavirus

Mass. Confirms 542 More Coronavirus Cases, 17 New Deaths

There have now been 9,135 confirmed deaths and 126,408 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health

By Staff Reports

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Massachusetts reported 542 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and an additional 17 deaths.

There have now been 9,135 confirmed deaths and 126,408 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 0.8%, according to the report.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,347, which would indicate there are 212 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased to 361. Of that number, 71 were listed as being in intensive care units and 26 are intubated, according to DPH.

Wednesday's reports are being issued after 6 p.m. to also accommodate the town-by-town COVID data.

More on the Coronavirus in Massachusetts

travel restrictions lifted Sep 23

Maine Lifts Restrictions on Travelers From Massachusetts

coronavirus Sep 23

Mass. Relaxes Restaurant Guidelines to Allow Bar Seating, 10 Customers Per Table

Earlier in the day, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that the state will relax coronavirus restrictions on restaurants starting Monday, increasing the number of people allowed per table from six to 10 and allowing establishments to use bar seating for food service.

The changes come as approaching colder weather makes outdoor dining less viable.

Bars and nightclubs remain closed until Phase 4 of the state's reopening, which isn't expected to happen until a vaccine has been achieved.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19Department of Public Healthcoronavirus testing
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us