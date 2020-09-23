Mass. Confirms 542 More Coronavirus Cases, 17 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 542 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and an additional 17 deaths.

There have now been 9,135 confirmed deaths and 126,408 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 0.8%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,347, which would indicate there are 212 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased to 361. Of that number, 71 were listed as being in intensive care units and 26 are intubated, according to DPH.

Wednesday's reports are being issued after 6 p.m. to also accommodate the town-by-town COVID data.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that the state will relax coronavirus restrictions on restaurants starting Monday, increasing the number of people allowed per table from six to 10 and allowing establishments to use bar seating for food service.

The changes come as approaching colder weather makes outdoor dining less viable.

Bars and nightclubs remain closed until Phase 4 of the state's reopening, which isn't expected to happen until a vaccine has been achieved.