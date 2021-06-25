Mass. Confirms 60 New COVID Cases, 1 More Death

Massachusetts health officials reported 60 new coronavirus cases and one new death on Friday.

The day's numbers pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 caseload to 663,538 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 17,623.

The state's COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, has fallen far enough that its state of emergency declaration expired last week.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases ticked up to 99; the figure was once nearly 4,000. Of those currently hospitalized, 31 are listed as being in intensive care units and 11 are intubated.

Once above 30%, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests slid down to 0.31%.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases fell to 1,510 from 1,636 on Thursday.

More than 8.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts as of Friday. That includes nearly 4.4 million first shots and short of 3.9 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 272,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Wednesday reported that a total of 4,137,582 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated. Massachusetts on Tuesday reached its long-sought goal of fully vaccinating 4.1 million people, though the achievement came a few weeks later than Gov. Charlie Baker had sought.