Mass. Confirms 717 New COVID Cases, 4 Deaths Over Weekend as Testing Rate Rises Above 1%

The state's seven-day average of positive tests was last above 1% on May 21

By Staff Reports

Massachusetts health officials reported another 717 confirmed coronavirus cases and four new deaths on Monday as the testing rate jumped back above 1%, in a report covering the weekend.

The report pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 caseload to 666,518 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 17,659.

The state's COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, are far lower than they were several months ago, though some have been sliding up in the last few weeks.

Once above 30%, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests rose to 1.02% on Monday. Ten days ago, it had risen to 0.5% after a month under that mark, and it hadn't been above 1% since May 21.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 106; the figure was once nearly 4,000. Of those currently hospitalized, 31 are listed as being in intensive care units and 15 are intubated.

More than 8.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts as of Monday. That includes nearly 4.5 million first shots and more than 4 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 283,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Monday reported that a total of 4,303,342 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated.

