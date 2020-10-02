Mass. Confirms 753 More Coronavirus Cases, 10 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 753 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday and an additional 10 deaths.

There have now been 9,275 confirmed deaths and 131,214 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 1.1%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,490, which would indicate there are 215 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased to 421. Of that number, 79 were listed as being in intensive care units and 34 are intubated, according to DPH.

The numbers come a day after the Massachusetts Department of Education released their first report detailing the number of students and staff at schools who have tested positive for the virus.

According to the report, districts across the state reported 63 COVID-19 cases among students and 34 among staff members. The reporting period was Sept. 24 to Sept. 30.

The number of cases reported are spread out over 61 school districts, collaboratives and special education schools.