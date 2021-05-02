Mass. Confirms 786 New COVID Cases, 4 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported 786 more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and another four deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, as the numbers of state hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 continue to decline.

There have now been 647,768 confirmed cases and a total of 17,270 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 351 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The seven-day average of positive tests was also down on Sunday to 1.49% from Saturday's 1.56%. It's the first time the figure has dropped below 1.50% since Oct. 20, 2020, the state's dashboard indicates.

Many such primary figures in tracking the prevalance of COVID-19, including the average number of coronavirus cases, average coronavirus test positivity and average number of confirmed deaths reported each day, have been falling since the end of March in Massachusetts, according to trends posted to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases continued to fall on Sunday to 525. Among those patients, 143 were listed as being in intensive care units and 81 were intubated. The average age of those hospitalized was 61.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases fell by more than 500 to 24,104 on Sunday.

On the vaccine side, more than 6.2 million doses have been administered in Massachusetts, including more than 3.6 million first doses and nearly 2.4 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 210,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered. Just over 2.6 million people have been fully immunized in the Bay State.