Mass. Confirms 812 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 More Deaths

Health officials in Massachusetts reported another 812 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 12 new deaths on Monday.

The update puts the total of confirmed cases at 641,211 and the death toll at 17,211, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 351 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The average number of coronavirus cases, average coronavirus test positivity and average number of confirmed deaths reported each day have been falling since the end of March, according to trends posted to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard.

On Monday, the seven-day average of positive tests was at 1.72%, about the same as Sunday.

Massachusetts is struggling through the coronavirus pandemic, but it's not the first outbreak to hit our state over the last few centuries. We'll take you through the history and how what happened to the diseases and viruses that have hurt us before.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases decreased to 625. Among those patients, 154 were listed as being in intensive care units and 97 were intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases ticked up to 29,601 on Monday from 29,563 on Sunday.

According to Monday's vaccine report, about 2.35 million Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

More than 5.74 million total doses have now been administered in the state, including nearly 3.4 million first-dose shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.