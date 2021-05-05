Mass. Confirms 888 New COVID Cases, 13 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported 888 more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the fourth straight day in which that metric was below 1,000, and another 13 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There have now been 649,855 confirmed cases and a total of 17,306 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 352 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Many of Massachusetts' COVID metrics, including the average number of coronavirus cases, average coronavirus test positivity and average number of confirmed deaths reported each day, have been falling since the end of March, according to trends posted to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard.

The seven-day average of positive tests on Wednesday dipped to 1.5%.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases dropped on Wednesday to 485. Among those patients, 135 were listed as being in intensive care units and 81 were intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases decreased again, to 21,300 on Wednesday from 22,248 Tuesday.

More than 6.4 million doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in Massachusetts as of Wednesday, including nearly 3.7 million first doses and 2.5 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. More than 214,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered.

Over 2.7 million people have been fully immunized in the Bay State.