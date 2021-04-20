Mass. Confirms 968 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 More Deaths

Health officials in Massachusetts reported another 968 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and three new deaths on Tuesday.

The update puts the total of confirmed cases at 633,675 and the death toll at 17,138, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 346 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The average number of coronavirus cases, average coronavirus test positivity and average number of confirmed deaths reported each day have been falling since the end of March, according to trends posted to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard.

On Tuesday, the seven-day average of positive tests was at 2.11%, up slightly from Monday.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases ticked up to 708. Among those patients, 168 were listed as being in intensive care units and 102 were intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases decreased to 33,060 on Tuesday from 34,675 on Monday.

According to Tuesday's vaccine report, just shy of 2.1 million Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

More than 5.2 million total doses have now been administered in the state, including 3,113,812 first-dose shots of either Pfizer or Moderna.