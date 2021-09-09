Mass. Confirms Over 2,000 New COVID Cases in 1 Day for First Time Since April

Massachusetts health officials reported another 2,096 confirmed COVID-19 cases -- the most in a single day since mid-April -- and 18 new deaths Thursday.

The report pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 723,633 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 17,954. It's the first time the report has confirmed more than 2,000 cases in a single day since April 14, and it's the most in a single day since April 10.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, are far lower than they were in spring, and while all of the major ones have risen from their lowest points, some have dipped in recent weeks.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests rose to 2.48% Thursday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases held at 622; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but averaged under 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 178 are fully vaccinated, 166 are in intensive care units and 93 are intubated.

Nearly 9.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts. That includes more than 4.7 million first shots and above 4.2 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 305,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Thursday reported that a total of 4,540,587 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.