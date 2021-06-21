Mass. COVID Hospitalizations at Historic Low; 48 New Cases, 5 More Deaths Confirmed

Massachusetts health officials reported 48 new coronavirus cases and another five deaths on Monday, while the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 reached a new low.

The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 17,612 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to 663,299.

The state's COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, has fallen far enough that its state of emergency declaration expired last week.

Once above 30%, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests held at 0.34%.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell to 100 -- the lowest since the statistic has been tracked at the start of the pandemic. At its peak, the figure was nearly 4,000.

Of those currently hospitalized, 33 are listed as being in intensive care units and 15 are intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases dipped to 1,876 on Monday from 1,898 Sunday.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced some big changes for coronavirus-related face coverings coming at the end of the month. Here is what you need to know about when vaccinated and unvaccinated people will still be expected to mask up.

Nearly 8.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts as of Monday. That includes more than 4.3 million first shots and more than 3.8 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 270,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials reported that 4,095,494 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated as of Monday.