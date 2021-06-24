Mass General Brigham to Require That Workers Get Vaccinated

Mass General Brigham told its workers Thursday that it will be requiring them to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The company's CEO, Dr. Anne Klibanski, said in a letter that the decision was made based on research, data and trends, and that the mandate will be effective when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration give full approval to one of the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines -- so far, they've been granted emergency authorization.

"Given the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and the outlined mandated vaccination policy, we strongly encourage those employees who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible," Klibanksi said in the letter, noting a similar requirement to get the flu vaccine in 2018.

The heads of Beth Israel Lahey Health and Wellforce also announced vaccine mandates, according to The Boston Globe.

Mass General Brigham is the largest private employer in Massachusetts. Some other hospitals around the country had already implemented a vaccine mandate for employees -- more than 150 Houston Methodist employees are off the job for not following the Texas hospital's -- and the move has been debated in the Bay State.

In Israel, Pfizer officials say its coronavirus vaccine is highly effective against the dangerous Delta variant.

Dr. Paul Sax, of Brigham and Women's Hospital, had been calling for a vaccine mandate on social media. He told NBC10 Boston Wednesday, "One of the responsibilities of taking care of patients is to make their lives as safe as possible."

He pointed to the flu vaccine mandate that many hospitals and other institutions have.

"I think this is even more important," Sax said.

The major hospital groups around Boston have high -- but not 100% -- rates of vaccination. Tufts said Wednesday nearly 90% of its employees are vaccinated, while Beth Israel Deaconess estimated around 85% of its employees are, too.

Mass. General Brigham said 85% of its 80,000+ employees are vaccinated, and UMass Memorial said 76% of its 14,000 caregiver system has received the vaccine.

Reached Wednesday, several of the hospitals said they were working with employees to answer questions about being vaccinated.

Vaccines have proven to be safe for people to take and extremely effective at preventing serious illnesses and death from COVID-19, even in the rare cases vaccinated people have gotten infected.

People inside the medical community have been facing some of the same questions as the general public.

"There are racial disparities and class disparities within the hospital about who has adopted vaccination and who is still hesitant about it," said Dr. Amir Moheb Mohareb with Massachusetts General Hospital. "But the right way to hit those disparities in my opinion is not to do anything that might be perceived as coercive, rather it's to invest in those communities that are hesitant, to understand why they're hesitant and to address their concerns."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said on Tuesday that the Delta variant is more contagious and causes more severe disease than others. In the last two weeks, the prevalence of cases resulting from it has doubled to just over 20%.

The push to vaccinate hospital employees comes as experts emphasize the danger presented by the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is expected to become the dominant COVID strain in the United States within a matter of weeks.

Local health experts told NBC10 Boston Wednesday that the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a viable option for people looking to be protected against the virus.

”There’s a lot of people still vulnerable to the infection and the Delta variant is out there to infect those people,” said Dr. Mark Poznansky, of Massachusetts General Hospital.