Mass. Gov. Baker to Provide Coronavirus Update

Gov. Charlie Baker was set to update the public on Massachusetts' response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday afternoon.

Baker was scheduled to hold a news conference after touring UMass Lowell’s Fabric Discovery Center, where high-volume screening of personal protective equipment is taking place. The tour was expected around 3:45 p.m.

The scheduled remarks come amid increased economic activity in the Bay State as the rate of new coronavirus cases continues to trend downward.

Health officials on Wednesday reported 74 new coronavirus fatalities to bring the statewide total to 6,547.

The state also reported 547 new coronavirus cases, for a total of 94,220.

Baker has said the state has exited the "surge" of the coronavirus and the metrics on the virus are "trending in the right direction," Gov. Charlie Baker said earlier this week.

Some businesses have been allowed to reopen with safety guidelines in place during Phase 1 of Baker's four-phase reopening plan. They include close-contact businesses such as hair salons and pet groomers, and retails stores, which can offer curbside pickups.

Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker describes plans to improve MBTA and reminds residents to wear a face covering while using public trasit.

Another wave of businesses, including restaurants, could reopen next month under the plan if infection rates continue to move downward.

However, Baker stopped short of saying schools would reopen in the fall during a press conference Wednesday.

"So first of all, there are schools all over the world that are open," he said. "And while I certainly think a lot of those school systems and school districts and countries have done some pretty clever and imaginative things, I certainly believe we have the ability here to do imaginative and creative things that are safe for kids and faculty and administrators as well."

The state will release guidance to school districts for a potential fall reopening, to allow outdoor graduations in July and MCAS tests could be postponed until next winter.

Baker said there are many children for whom school is a really important part of their lives for reasons beyond academics, so the decision to close schools for the remainder of the year was not one he took lightly.

"I feel terrible and I know almost everybody does about how much school our kids lost as a result of this pandemic, and I think we all believe that it's critically important that we do all we can to make sure they don't lose another half year, or God forbid, longer than that," he said. "I think we really need to work hard to make sure we come up with a workable plan."

Baker said Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley has a team working on a plan and he will have more to say about it "when we have a little more meat on the bones." The governor said his goal is to release the plan early enough that people have time to digest and discuss it well ahead of the start of school in the fall.