Mass. Gov. Baker to Provide Coronavirus Update Tuesday

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was set to update the public on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, marking his first public appearance since school districts were required to submit their reopening plans.

Baker was scheduled to hold a press conference at 12 p.m.

The scheduled remarks come after last Friday's deadline for school districts to submit their plans for reopening this fall, including plans for in-person classes, remote learning, or a hybrid of the two options.

NBC10 Boston has built a map of all the public school districts in the region. Some districts' plans are still being added, while some districts already listed on the map may announce their plans in the days ahead. Please check back frequently for the most up-to-date plans.

While many districts have specified which approach they will use in the fall, questions remain over the reopening plan for Boston schools.

Boston Public Schools' plan rules out a full return to classes in the fall, but falls short of a definitive decision about whether to start school with students learning exclusively from home or in a hybrid model combining remote learning with in-person classes.

The open-ended approach -- which has drawn swift criticism -- instead seeks to emphasize guidance from health officials as well as parental choice.

The remarks also comes amid controversy over mail-in ballots with the state primary is just two weeks away.

The U.S. Postal Service is under fire for its plans to get rid of hundreds of pieces of letter-sorting equipment and its warning to most states that it might not be able to deliver mail-in ballots on time in November.

A photo snapped last week and posted on Twitter showing three United States Postal Service drop boxes on the back of a truck in Boston's Brighton neighborhood sparked concerns as the agency charged with delivering mail-in ballots again found itself thrust into the center of a presidential election controversy.

The photo was taken near the Brighton post office on Washington Street the same day a letter from July surfaced in which the Postal Service’s top attorney, Thomas Marshall, warned 46 states, including Massachusetts, that there’s a “significant risk,” that mail-in ballots may “not be returned in time to be counted.”

Massachusetts reported 213 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday and an additional four deaths.

There have now been 8,611 confirmed deaths and 114,611 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, is down to a new low of 1.4%, according to the report.