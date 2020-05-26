Mass. Gov. Baker to Provide Coronavirus Update

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was set to update the public Tuesday on the state's response to the coronavirus as more business activities resumed amid the first phase of his reopening plan.

Baker was scheduled to hold a press conference at 12 p.m.

On Monday, health officials announced 44 new deaths from the coronavirus, while the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 rose by 596.

The most recent report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health brought the state's death toll to 6,416 and the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus to 93,271.

The number of deaths reported Monday was lower than the previous week's average of around 85 deaths per day -- another sign that the state has flattened its initial curve of coronavirus cases.

Hospitalizations also dropped as of Sunday. The three-day average number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals fell to 2,179, down 64 rom Saturday, health officials reported.

Baker's scheduled remarks come amid increased business and recreational activities in the state.

On Tuesday, more people returned to offices outside of Boston as part of the second wave of business reopenings outlined in Baker's plan. Offices in Boston will be allowed to reopen to some employees on June 1, with restrictions in place.

On Memorial Day, state beaches opened, as did some businesses, including hair salons and pet groomers. Manufacturing, construction and worship services were allowed to resume last week.

NH seacoast beaches will reopen next Monday but with restrictions.

In the second phase, which won't begin for at least two weeks, retail businesses, restaurants, hotels and other personal services such as nail salons and day spas can reopen with restrictions.

Despite the reopening, some remained concerned about a possible second wave of infections if people don't adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh addressed the coronavirus situation in the city Sunday morning, advising residents to remain vigiliant and maintain social distancing practices to combat future outbreaks of COVID-19.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh on Sunday said said he had no immediate plan to lift the city's stay-at-home advisory and warned residents that strict social distancing would be the norm for at least the next several months.

In an interview with NBC10 Boston, Walsh said the stay-at-home advisory would need stay in effect "for the foreseeable future," adding that residents would be asked to continue practicing social distancing.

"Now's not the time to ease restrictions on individuals, meaning individuals shouldn't be easing restrictions on themselves for the foreseeable future, for the next six, eight months," he said.