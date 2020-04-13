Gov. Charlie Baker was set to brief the public about Massachusetts' response to the coronavirus pandemic, a day after the state's total number of confirmed cases of the virus surpassed 25,000.

Baker and other officials were slated hold a news conference at 1 p.m.

On Sunday, health officials reported 70 additional deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll to 756. The state also reported 2,615 new cases of the virus, bringing the statewide total to 25,475.

Baker's appearance comes as the state braces for an expected surge in coronavirus cases.

As of last week, the state's models showed that the peak for cases was expected sometime between last Friday and April 20. But Baker on Friday said data in recent days suggests the peak may be closer to the latter date.

Doctors and nurses are preparing for a possible surge in coronavirus cases projected to hit Boston beginning Friday.

Massachusetts First Lady Lauren Baker told NBC10 Boston on Sunday that a fund launched to assist essential front line workers and other vulnerable populations across the commonwealth raised some $4 million in its first week.

Nearly half of all deaths in the state -- 340, or 44% of the total -- came at long-term care facilities, health officials say.

More than 3,000 residents or health care workers at long-term care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. And nearly 200 long-term care facilities across the Bay State have now reported at least one coronavirus case.

In the past two weeks, there has been an alarming rise nationwide in deaths linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Residents in Woburn, Massachusetts, didn't let social distancing get in the way of celebrating a 102-year-old woman's birthday on Thursday.

Outbreaks have included one at a veteran's home in Holyoke, Mass., that has killed 32 veteran residents, infected 88 more and prompted a federal investigation. Seventy-eight employees at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home have also tested positive for the disease.