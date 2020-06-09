Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to update the public on his administration's response to the coronavirus one day after Massachusetts entered the second phase of his reopening plan.

Baker is scheduled to hold a news conference at 10:30 in Lawrence after touring a New Balance facility that has converted its operations to produce personal protective equipment amid the outbreak.

Phase 2 of Massachusetts' reopening began Monday, which Baker has called a "bright spot" for the state as it takes its next big step in recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Thanks to your hard work and your sacrifices, we're bringing the fight to the virus … and Massachusetts is continuing to reopen," Baker said Saturday.

Not all Phase 2 businesses were able to reopen on Monday, however, once Baker broke down Phase 2 in two steps.

In the first step, which began Monday, the following industries reopened: retail stores, child care, day camps, lodging, youth sports, outdoor seated dining.

The second step, which won't begin until health officials have determined enough progress has been made, will allow indoor dining at restaurants, as well as the opening of nail salons, massage therapy and tanning salons, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy said.

Phase 2 also brings new guidance for health providers, who will be allowed to once again provide preventative services like annual exams. And it opens up new forms of outdoor recreation -- campgrounds, playgrounds and public pools will open.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The Baker administration had released guidelines for some of the businesses in Phase 2, the "cautious" stage of the state's four-phase reopening plan, already, then released more details Saturday.

Despite the progress the state has made, store employees and customers still have to wear face masks and continue social distancing while they shop and take part in other activities. Businesses also still need to have plans to keep customers safe.

"The goal here is, as we move this thing forward, to be able to sustain it so that we don't have to go back a step at some point in August or September," Baker said, repeatedly urging the public to continue to be careful as they go about their days.

The pace of reopening is being driven by public health data.

Another 38 people with the new coronavirus in Massachusetts died and 193 more cases have been identified, health officials said Monday.

The state's death toll rose Monday to 7,353, while 103,626 people have now been diagnosed with the virus in the commonwealth, according to the state Department of Public Health's daily report.

What Does Phase 2 Mean for Massachusetts?

Massachusetts is currently in part one of Phase 2, which includes reopening child care centers, retail stores, restaurants, lodging and salons, though with restrictions.

Hospitals and community health centers can provide less-urgent preventative care, including teeth cleanings and certain elective procedures.

More recreation has resumed, including campgrounds, playgrounds, public pools, athletic fields and courts and youth sports in a limited fashion.

Baker was asked Saturday if the George Floyd protests that have brought thousands to the streets, sometimes in closer contact than advised by social distancing guidelines, factored into his decision to move to Phase 2.

He noted that gatherings outdoors have less potential to spread the disease the indoor ones, and that he'd seen many people wearing face coverings while taking part. But having big groups of any kind nevertheless "enhances the risk" of transmitting the coronavirus.

"We're going to have to wait to see what comes through in the data, and this is a real balancing act," Baker said.

His administration released guidelines last week for businesses opening in Phase 2.

Child care centers need to screen staffers and youngsters for symptoms of illness before allowing them in each day. Centers must use only one entrance, stagger drop-off schedules and try to avert close contact between children.

At summer camps, attendees have to stay in their groups, counselors aren't able to move among groups and field trips remain banned for now.

Retail stores must limit occupancy, require workers and customers to wear face masks, and — for groceries and pharmacies — create special hours for customers older 60, who are at higher risk of serious illness from the coronavirus.

Restaurants are only able to serve people outdoors, at first. Among other regulations affecting eateries, patrons have to keep their masks on until they are seated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.