People in Mass. Have Begun Receiving 2nd Dose of Coronavirus Vaccines

Over 1,200 people in Massachusetts have received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, a new milestone in the state's fight against the pandemic.

The data was revealed in the state's weekly vaccine dashboard, published Thursday. It also showed that over 140,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered overall, and that the pace at which people are getting the doses is increasing.

Thursdays have also been when state health officials released the town-by-town coronavirus risk data, which has classified communities' risk level on a scale from red, the highest, to grey. But that data is no longer included in the weekly report, since it's already in the state's new interactive dashboard, released earlier this week.

The vaccine data, from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, was released amid a post-holiday coronavirus surge that prompted Gov. Charlie Baker to extend new statewide restrictions another two weeks.

Hospital workers in Massachusetts and across the U.S. are beginning to receive vaccinations for coronavirus.

See Thursday's weekly vaccine report here.

Mass. Vaccine Data

The two coronavirus vaccines approved so far in the country's fight against the pandemic, from Pfizer and Cambridge-based Moderna, both require that people receive two doses spaced out over three or four weeks.

Last week's report said none had been administered, but Thursday's report said that a total of 1,213 second doses of the vaccine have been given out in Massachusetts as of Tuesday, the most recent day included in the report.

A total of 141,108 vaccine doses have been administered overall, with just over 50,000 given out in the last week covered in the report -- 14% more than had been given out the week before.

There have now been 328,000 coronavirus vaccines delivered to Massachusetts, but just 42,950 doses shipped over the last week included in the report. That's a 69% drop from the prior week, indicating that the supply of new vaccines is slowing.

Only 1,950 doses of Pfizer vaccine were delivered to the state in the week covered by the report, a 98% drop from the week before.

Vaccines are the key to getting society back to normal, since they have been found to offer the greatest protection from serious complications in people who are infected with the virus. The widespread distribution of the vaccines will trigger the final phase in Massachusetts' reopening plan, when restrictions will be lifted.

Vaccinations began in Massachusetts two weeks ago. See the Baker administration's plan for rolling out the vaccine here.

Changes to Massachusetts' Hot Spot Map

Massachusetts health officials are no longer releasing town-by-town coronavirus metrics on a weekly basis, since they are included in the daily, interactive coronavirus dashboard, visible here under the "city and town" tab.

It shows communities' positive test rate and overall testing rate, though not other metrics that were included in the old format.

"Data previously found in this report, including town-by-town cases and testing reporting, can now be found in the daily interactive dashboard," a note in Thursday's pared-down weekly report said.

The weekly report has a history of somewhat abrupt changes. The most recent major changes knocked the number of communities in the red zone from 121 to 16 as what was defined a high-risk community changed. Officials said the adjustment brought Massachusetts more in line with risk levels in other states.

However, the numbers grew again as the weeks passed, eventually rising to 190 communities in the red zone before the data switched to the interactive dashboard.

That week's report also dropped the map that displayed the town-by-town coronavirus data. It showed where in the state communities were at high, moderate or low risk of transmission, but officials said it was no longer very informative.

In the weeks before that, officials added information on COVID-19 clusters, both on where major clusters have been identified -- they're listed in the report with an asterisk -- and on trends among clusters.

The color-coded town-by-town data was introduced in August, and the Baker administration announced that the state would focus its strongest COVID-mitigation efforts on towns in the red category. Communities can only move to Step 2 of Phase 3 of Massachusetts' reopening plan, announced in late September, if they are not consistently in the red.

Before the introduction of that data, the standard for measuring hot spots had been the positive COVID test rate over the preceding 14 days. The Department of Public Health's weekly report still includes that information, along with other metrics like how many tests are being conducted locally and how many cases have been reported locally.

Some of Massachusetts' smaller towns had taken issue with having their risk assessed based on cases per capita alone. They said that, when a town only had a few thousand people, an outbreak in just one household could send it into red under the criteria at the time: 8 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.