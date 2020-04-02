Mass. Inmate Dies While Being Treated for Coronavirus

A Massachusetts inmate who was being treated for coronavirus has died, authorities announced Thursday night.

The Massachusetts Department of Correction said a man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions was undergoing treatment at a hospital for COVID-19 when he died.

The man was notidentified due to HIPAA regulations, but officials said he had been incarcerated since 1993 and was at the Massachusetts Treatment Center since 2018.

"The health of incarcerated individuals, staff, visitors and volunteers is of utmost importance to the department as we continue to take unprecedented steps to prevent COVID-19 introduction and transmission," the Department of Correction said in a statement. "DOC leadership, staff, and our contracted medical provider, Wellpath, are focused on reducing, to the greatest degree possible, the potential impact of this virus on our approximately 8,000 inmates."

The department noted that the inmate's next of kin had been notified and that he was quarantined immediately after becoming symptomatic.

The man was at the hospital for 10 days as his condition declined, the department added.