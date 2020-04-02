coronavirus

Mass. Inmate Dies While Being Treated for Coronavirus

By Mike Pescaro

Prison-Generic
Getty Images

A Massachusetts inmate who was being treated for coronavirus has died, authorities announced Thursday night.

The Massachusetts Department of Correction said a man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions was undergoing treatment at a hospital for COVID-19 when he died.

The man was notidentified due to HIPAA regulations, but officials said he had been incarcerated since 1993 and was at the Massachusetts Treatment Center since 2018.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 22 mins ago

5th Person With Coronavirus Dies in New Hampshire, Total Cases Rise to 479

coronavirus 1 hour ago

The Easter Bunny’s New Power: Essential Work During Coronavirus Lockdown

"The health of incarcerated individuals, staff, visitors and volunteers is of utmost importance to the department as we continue to take unprecedented steps to prevent COVID-19 introduction and transmission," the Department of Correction said in a statement. "DOC leadership, staff, and our contracted medical provider, Wellpath, are focused on reducing, to the greatest degree possible, the potential impact of this virus on our approximately 8,000 inmates."

The department noted that the inmate's next of kin had been notified and that he was quarantined immediately after becoming symptomatic.

The man was at the hospital for 10 days as his condition declined, the department added.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19Massachusetts Department of Correctioninmate
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us