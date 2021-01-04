Massachusetts to Debut Interactive COVID Dashboard

Massachusetts will unveil its long-awaited interactive, searchable coronavirus dashboard on Monday, making some of the state's thorough data on the pandemic more accessible to the public.

The Department of Public Health is taking its "data to a new level by building an interactive and more user-friendly dashboard to review it," Gov. Charlie Baker said earlier Monday at a news briefing.

The dashboard will be built out more in the future, Baker added.

The state's coronavirus data has heretofore been available in a long .pdf document made available for download around 5 p.m. every day. More data, like the town-by-town coronavirus transmission risk and how many vaccines have been administered in the state, is available in reports released weekly.

Other states have had digital dashboards for months, and Massachusetts' version has been in the works for weeks as well.

This fall, several public health experts told NBC10 Boston that the state's coronavirus data has been presented especially thoroughly. Dr. Thomas Tsai, a professor at Harvard Medical School and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health who studies public health, policy and data science, said that's more important than presenting the data accessibly and interactively.

He noted that the state of Georgia contracted out its dashboard, which looked nice but displayed questionable data — Atlanta Magazine called it a disaster that damaged the reputation of the Georgia Department of Public Health — and was a vastly worse alternative to what Massachusetts has provided.

"I actually think the Massachusetts dashboard actually has a really great wealth of data that lots of other states don't have," he said, calling the state's previous dashboard the equivalent of a Powerpoint presentation that's "very helpful to public health researchers and for public health response."

The state is now in the middle of a post-holiday surge in coronavirus cases, one that isn't necessarily fully reflected in the data, Baker said Monday.

"Obviously, due to the holidays there are a few lags in the reporting and fewer people getting tested. We expect that will catch up pretty quickly and give us a better picture about where our current trends stand in the next few days," he said.

On Sunday, the Department of Public Health reported 3,110 new cases of the virus and an additional 105 deaths, bringing the state's case total to 371,097 and the death toll to 12,341.