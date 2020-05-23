nantucket

Mass. Islands Prepare for Drastically Different Memorial Day Weekend

"It is a really fragile economy in Nantucket, people need to make their money for the year"

By Eli Rosenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

On Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, the coronavirus has been a concern for months. But Memorial Day weekend, the start of the summer season on the islands, brings a stark reminder that all of it has changed.

Nantucket would typically be hopping this weekend for Figawi, the sailboat race from Hyannis to the island. But this year, there's no race, and the island businesses lose out on all of the income they typically depend upon.

"People are very very worried. It is a really fragile economy in Nantucket, people need to make their money for the year," said Dawn Holdgate, the chair of the Nantucket Select Board.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

In Martha's Vineyard, the mother-daughter team at Kentworthy Design is designing island-inspired outfits and worrying about what the season might bring.

"We only have four months, three really, to make all of our money for the year, so that is a little worrisome," said co-owner Randi Sylvia. "There is definitely cancellations in weddings. Anything that I had before mid-to-end June [has] been canceled."

Gov. Baker speaks to media on Nantucket's first case of coronavirus on Sunday. 

But island officials know it's a balancing act. Both Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard have not been hit as hard as other parts of Massachusetts when it comes to coronavirus cases. They say that's due to each island's ability to handle mass cases.

But the trade-off is a ban on short-term stays. That means a drastically different outlook of the summer for small-business owners.

More on Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard

coronavirus May 8

Cape Cod’s Seasonal Economy on Crash Course With COVID-19

coronavirus Mar 22

‘Stay on Mainland,’ Gov. Baker Tells Residents With 2nd Homes on Nantucket, Vineyard

This article tagged under:

nantucketcoronavirussummerMartha's Vineyardisland
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us