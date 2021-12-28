Mass. Isn't Seeing the Spike in Kids' COVID Hospitalizations Other States Are

COVID-19 cases are climbing in Massachusetts and across the U.S., and health officials are seeing more children contract the virus.

A new NBC News data analysis shows that in 10 states, the numbers of kids hospitalized with COVID have more than doubled.

But that's not the case in Massachusetts. While kids ages 5 through 9 are catching COVID more than any other age group in Massachusetts, according to state data, so far, the number of Bay State children in the hospital with COVID-19 remains low.

States that have contributed the most to the rise in pediatric hospitalizations are Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Ohio, according to NBC News.

"I think often, what we've learned from this very confusing pandemic is that different cities experience waves at slightly different times," said Dr. Rick Malley of Boston Children's Hospital. "I think if you look at what has happened in New York, their wave preceded, slightly, ours. I'm not saying that we're necessarily going to see the same pattern in children that they have, but I think we need to be cautious and prepared for the possibility that we might also see a significant rise in hospitalizations in children."

Malley says kids are usually less likely to become severely ill or hospitalized from COVID-19 than adults, in part because they have fewer comorbidities.

He also says hospitals test every child for COVID, and that some kids may not necessarily be hospitalized due to the virus, while some may not be showing any symptoms at all.

"For example, for a broken bone or other situation, you may be detected as being COVID-19 positive even though the reason for your hospitalization has nothing to do with COVID 19," he said.

During this school vacation week, parents are looking to keep kids safe while enjoying activities like ice skating at Boston's Frog Pond or visiting playgrounds.

"It's bad. They play sports. I have a daughter who is 7, and they do basketball and stuff, and I said, 'We're not playing, we're taking a break,'" said Jamie Cristofano, who is visiting Boston from New Jersey.

"Right now, we're just trying to keep them safe and keep them entertained," said parent Lisa Hernandez.