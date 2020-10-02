Mass. Officials Release Coronavirus Case Numbers at Schools; 63 Students Test Positive

Massachusetts education officials on Friday released their first report detailing the number of students and staff at schools who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the report, districts across the state reported 63 COVID-19 cases among students and 34 among staff members. The reporting period was Sept. 24 to Sept. 30.

"We're having cases kind of pop-up on an isolated and small basis, where a town or a district will have one case and they're able to identify that person, or isolate and quarantine them," State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said Friday.

The number of cases reported are spread out over 61 school districts, collaboratives and special education schools.

"You may see individual schools have one case here or there, but we haven't seen multiple cases in schools to the point where we would be activating our mobile response unit," Riley said.

The numbers only take into account students who have participated in in-person or hybrid learning.

The commissioner said only seven school districts have more than one or two positive cases when counting both students and staff. He added that there's no evidence any of the positive cases have led to or have been the product of transmission within a school.

"At this time, the cases appear to be coming from outside of the school and being brought into the school," he said.

Riley said the protocols that have been put in place to keep students and staff safe, appear to be working.

"It's very early in the process, but what we've seen is the districts have been able to handle these cases very quickly," Riley said. "They've done a great job of following the protocols, with the isolation, the quarantining, the close contacts and they've been able to keep their schools open, so we're cautiously optimistic."

Below is the full list of coronavirus cases, by district:

Abington – 1 staff

Andover – 1 student, 1 staff

Attleboro – 3 students, 1 staff

Bedford – 1 student

Bellingham – 1 staff

Brockton – 3 staff

Brookline – 2 staff

Chelmsford – 3 students

East Bridgewater – 1 student, 1 staff

Everett – 1 staff

Fairhaven – 2 students

Gloucester – 2 students

Holyoke – 1 student, 1 staff

Hopkinton – 2 students

Hull – 1 student

Lawrence – 1 staff

Leicester – 1 student

Lowell – 1 student

Lynn – 1 student

Marlboro – 2 students

Marshfield – 2 students

Medford – 1 staff

Medway – 1 student

Natick – 1 student, 1 staff

Newburyport – 1 student

Peabody – 1 student

Plymouth – 4 students

Quincy – 2 students

Sherborn – 2 students

Shrewsbury – 2 students, 1 staff

Tewksbury – 1 student

Walpole – 1 student, 3 staff

Waltham – 1 student

Westfield – 1 staff

West Springfield – 1 student

Westwood – 1 student

Winchester – 2 students

Woburn – 1 student

Worcester – 4 staff

Conservatory Lab Charter – 1 staff

Foxboro Regional Charter – 1 staff

Lowell Community Charter – 2 students

Acton-Boxboro – 1 student

Freetown-Lakeville – 1 student

Groton-Dunstable – 1 student

Manchester-Essex Regional – 1 staff

Triton – 1 student

Bristol-Plymouth Regional Vocational Technical School – 1 staff

Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical – 1 student, 1 staff

Greater Lowell Regional Vocational Technical – 2 students

Nashoba Valley Regional Vocational Technical – 1 student

South Shore Regional Vocational Technical – 1 student

Southern Worcester County Regional Vocational Technical – 2 students

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical – 1 student

Central Massachusetts SPED Collaborative – 1 student

READS Collaborative – 1 staff

Judge Rotenberg School – 1 student

RFK Academy School – 1 student

Boston Higashi School – 2 staff

New England Center for Children – 1 staff

Melmark New England School – 1 staff

The Massachusetts Department of Education plans to update the list every Thursday, they said.