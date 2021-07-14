Mass. Once Again Reports Over 200 COVID Cases in 1 Day

Massachusetts health officials reported another 208 confirmed coronavirus cases -- the most cases in a single day since early June -- and one new death on Wednesday.

The report pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 caseload to 665,296 since the start of the pandemic, and its death toll to 17,648. The last time Massachusetts reported more 200 new cases in one day was 216 on June 5.

The state's COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, are far lower than they were several months ago, but some have been sliding up in the last few weeks.

Once above 30%, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests rose to 0.72% on Wednesday. On Friday, it had reached 0.5% for the first time in a month.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases ticked up to 102; the figure was once nearly 4,000. Of those currently hospitalized, 37 are listed as being in intensive care units and 17 are intubated.

More than 8.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts as of Wednesday. That includes nearly 4.5 million first shots and over 4 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 281,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Wednesday reported that a total of 4,284,156 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated.