in-person learning

Mass. Proposes New Requirements for In-Person School Instruction

Under a proposal by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, schools offering a mix of online and in-person classes would have to average at least 3.5 hours a day of live instruction, which could include online or in-person teaching

classroom generic
NBC News

Schools that are teaching online during the pandemic would be required to give every student at least some live interaction with a teacher each day under new rules being considered Tuesday by Massachusetts officials.

The state's Board of Elementary and Secondary Education met to discuss proposed standards around online education amid concerns that it has left many students with anxiety and depression.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

"Many of our children are struggling with the isolation that comes with remote or even hybrid learning," Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said at the meeting.

Under the proposal, schools offering a mix of online and in-person classes would have to average at least 3.5 hours a day of live instruction, which could include online or in-person teaching. Schools that are fully online would have to average 4 hours a day of live teaching.

More on the Coronavirus in Mass.

BOSTON 8 hours ago

‘Light at the End of the Tunnel': More New England Hospitals Receive COVID Vaccine

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Boston, Other Area Communities Roll Back Reopening: What to Know

All schools would be required to offer some live interaction every day. The changes would take effect Jan. 19.

Riley proposed the changes after a state survey found that many students had at least one day every two weeks without live interaction with a teacher. About one-third of schools currently fail to meet the proposed standards, the state found.

The state previously urged schools to prioritize in-person learning but had no minimums for live instruction.

For the first time in weeks, Boston students with high needs will be going back to the classroom.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

in-person learningMassachusettsBoard of Elementary and Secondary Education
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us