Mass. Puts 3 States Back on Travel Restriction List

Starting Saturday, Massachusetts will no longer allow quarantine-free travel from three states that were only recently declared to be of low risk.

Two weeks ago, the Department of Public Health allowed quarantine-free travel to Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia and Colorado, adding them to the list of low-risk states where travelers can come from without quarantining upon arrival in the Bay State.

But on Friday, Pennsylvania, Delaware and West Virginia were being removed from the list, according to an update Friday on Massachusetts' COVID-19 travel order page, meaning travelers coming from there will one again be required to quarantine.

New Mexico, meanwhile, is being added to the low-risk list effective Saturday. It joins these states, whose average daily case counts are below 6 per 100,000 people and with tests coming back positive on average below 5%: Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming.

Rhode Island remains the only New England state not on the list.

Travelers from states not on the low-risk list must fill out the Massachusetts Travel Form and quarantine for 14 days, according to the state's guidelines. That includes anyone who's coming from one of the low-risk states but stayed "for more than a transitory period of time in the last 14 days" in a higher-risk state.