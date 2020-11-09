Mass. Reports 1,184 More COVID Cases, 13 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 1,184 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday and an additional 13 deaths.

There have now been 9,936 confirmed deaths and 167,929 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 227 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 2.3%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 588. Of that number, 143 were listed as being in intensive care units and 66 are intubated, according to DPH.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, state health officials have now changed its color-coded coronavirus risk data, a move that has shifted many communities out of the state's highest-risk "red zone."

Last week's change by DPH dropped the number of communities that had been designated in red from 121 to 16. Designation in the red category impacts a community's ability to progress in the state's phased reopening plan and to offer in-person learning at schools.

A map will no longer be included in the weekly report, which comes out on Thursday's, and the risk assessment will now factor in population size, according to DPH.

Under new metrics, communities with populations under 10,000 must have more than 25 cases to be considered in the red category, DPH said.