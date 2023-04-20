Coronavirus

Mass. Reports 1,242 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths This Week

In total, there have been 2,035,770 cases and 22,577 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

By Thea DiGiammerino

Massachusetts Coronavirus
NBC10 Boston

Massachusetts health officials reported 1,242 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday.

Massachusetts' COVID data is tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard. It's reported that as of April 19, there were 85 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a total of 273 hospitalized patients who have the virus. Of the total hospitalizations, 29 were in intensive care and six were intubated.

Massachusetts COVID-19 wastewater data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority has seen levels trending down.

The state's seven-day average positivity was listed at 3.22% Thursday, compared to 3.48% last week.

Case counts during the omicron surge at the beginning of 2022 reached over 28,000 and hospitalizations peaked at around 3,300.

Experts have said that case count reporting became a less accurate indicator during the omicron surge, given the difficulties in getting tested. Now, widespread use of rapid tests means that some results go unreported.

Millions of vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts.

