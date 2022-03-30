coronavirus

Mass. Reports 1,252 New COVID-19 Cases Wednesday

In total, Massachusetts has reported 1,560,788 COVID-19 cases and 18,972 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic

By Thea DiGiammerino

Massachusetts health officials announced 1,252 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and one new death.

In total, there have been 1,562,922 cases and 18,989 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state reported 210 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Wednesday's data, with 79 of them being primary cases. Of the total hospitalizations, 29 are in intensive care and 11 are intubated.

Top Boston doctors talked about Boston COVID wastewater data, the “stealth” omicron subvariant and explained why the FDA ordered New England hospitals to stop using antibody treatment sotrovimab on NBC10 Boston’s weekly “COVID Q&A” series.
The state's seven-day average positivity rate came in at 2.25% Wednesday, compared to 2.20% on Tuesday.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have declined since the omicron surge at the beginning of the year. The latest wastewater data shows levels in Boston have been increasing, though they are still nowhere near levels seen during the surge.

Experts have said that case count reporting may be a less accurate indicator during the omicron surge, given the difficulties in getting tested and widespread use of rapid tests that go unreported.

More than 14 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts. That includes more than 5.8 million first doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, 4.9 million second shots, and more than 342,000 Johnson & Johnson one-dose shots. More than 2.9 million booster shots have been administered.

Health officials on Wednesday reported that a total of 5,321,722 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.

