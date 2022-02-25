Mass. Reports 1,329 New COVID Cases Friday

Massachusetts on Friday reported another 1,329 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 29 new deaths.

This puts the state's COVID-19 cases at 1,537,894 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 22,655.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, show cases down significantly from peaking numbers at the beginning of last month, prompting many towns and cities to relax safety restrictions. In keeping with the trends, DPH has loosened recommendations for the use of face masks in indoor spaces for those who are fully vaccinated, and Gov. Charlie Baker announced the statewide school mask mandate would end on Feb. 28.

State health officials reported a single-day record on Jan. 5, topping 27,000 cases, followed by the second-highest single-day total on Jan. 7, with more than 26,000 cases.

The 7-day average test positivity came in at 2.13% on Friday, compared to 2.21% reported Thursday.

There were 483 hospitalizations reported Friday, with 93 patients in intensive care and 52 patients intubated. As recently as Jan. 14 there were 3,300 patients in hospitals. The worst period in the pandemic for hospitalizations continues to be April 2020, when nearly 4,000 people with COVID were in Massachusetts hospitals.

The state has started releasing a new breakdown of virus hospitalizations, data that indicates whether COVID-19 is the primary cause of hospitalization, or incidental. This data shows that from Jan. 13 to Feb. 7, roughly 50% of COVID-19 patients were primary cases. That percentage has dropped slightly - on Feb. 24, 42% of patients were primary COVID cases.

More than 13.9 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts. That includes more than 5.7 million first doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, 4.9 million second shots, and over 341,000 Johnson & Johnson one-dose shots. Over 2.8 million booster shots have been administered.

Health officials on Friday reported that a total of 5,283,013 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.