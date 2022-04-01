Mass. Reports 1,442 New COVID-19 Cases Friday

Massachusetts health officials announced 1,442 new COVID-19 cases Friday and 10 new deaths.

In total, there have been 1,565,836 cases and 19,006 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state reported 224 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Friday's data release, with 81 of them being primary cases. Of the total hospitalizations, 33 are in intensive care and 12 are intubated.

Top Boston doctors talked about Boston COVID wastewater data, the “stealth” omicron subvariant and explained why the FDA ordered New England hospitals to stop using antibody treatment sotrovimab on NBC10 Boston’s weekly “COVID Q&A” series.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate came in at 2.47% Friday, compared to 2.36% on Thursday. Test positivity has been slowly ticking up in recent days.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have declined since the omicron surge at the beginning of the year. Like the test positivity, the latest wastewater data shows levels in Boston have been increasing, though they are still nowhere near levels seen during the surge.

Experts are carefully watching the BA.2 "stealth" omicron subvariant, which they believe may cause a bump, but hopefully not a spike, in cases in New England.

More than 14 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts. That includes more than 5.8 million first doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, 4.9 million second shots, and more than 342,000 Johnson & Johnson one-dose shots. More than 2.9 million booster shots have been administered.

Health officials on Friday reported that a total of 5,324,139 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.